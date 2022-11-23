Share:

LAHORE - Former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan has reiterated that no matter who comes into power, the national economy can’t be on track to progress until and unless there is political instability in the country. Addressing a seminar through video link from his Zaman Park residence here yesterday, Imran said, “Investors don’t invest amid political instability and trust of investors could only be restored through election.” Reminding the attendees of the seminar about the PTI’s management of the COVID-19 crisis in Pakistan, the former premier said: “The corona crisis was extremely massive. Had we imposed a complete lockdown during corona, people would have died of hunger. We provided relief to people during COVID,” Khan said highlighting that his government made the best decisions during the COVID-19 era. He repeated his demand for immediate and transparent elections in Pakistan saying his party has to come into power. “We have to come into power. We don’t need to run an election campaign,” he said. He further highlighted that nothing can be done without a onethird majority in the parliament and that a government with “heavy majority” is inevitable. The PTI chief restated his view on the country’s economic challenges and the lack of rule of law. “Solutions to economic problems are linked with the rule of law,” Khan said insisting on the need to establish rule of law as it brings progress. About the Russian petrol, the PTI chief regretted saying his government should have contacted Russia to purchase oil. “We should have purchased oil from Russia when we assumed charge of the government. I am sure that we could have convinced the Americans to let us buy cheap oil from Russia,” he said further sharing how India made efforts to buy oil from Moscow. Recalling the decisions made when PTI was in power, Khan said that his government should have only given amnesty to industries and admitted the “mistake” of not doing so. Sharing his plans to strengthen the judiciary, the PTI chief said, “If we get the opportunity, we will strengthen the system of judiciary.” Criticising the PPP and PML-N, the PTI chief claimed that the country has gone downhill since the two families have come into power.