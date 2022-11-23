Share:

KHYBER - To discuss matters of mutual interests a flag meeting was held on Tuesday at the Torkham border’s zero point, with Additional Collector Customs Muhammad Rizwan representing the Pakistani side and Commissioner Mustafa Cheshti leading the Afghan team. Representatives from the business and transport communities, officials from the Khyber and joint Chambers of Commerce, the Customs Department, the administrative, the military, and other departments were also present to discuss issues like common trade, pedestrians’ movement, clearance of cargo containers, etc. Leaders of the Pakistan-Afghan joint Chamber of Commerce urged the Afghan government to raise coal export volumes and lower commodity levies following international market conditions. Afghan officials assured the traders that coal export capacity will be increased. Officials from both neighbouring countries agreed to keep the crossing point peaceful, and the clearance process for Afghanistan’s returned cargo containers would be accelerated. Pakistani officials praised Afghan border forces’ efforts to curb narcotics smuggling along the border. Afghan officials stated that they are eradicating child labour on the Afghan side of the border and encouraged their Pakistani counterparts to do the same in Torkham.