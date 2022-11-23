Share:

You must pursue this investigation of Watergate even if it leads to the president. I’m innocent. You’ve got to believe I’m innocent. If you don’t, take my job.

–Richard M. Nixon

‘Watergate’ has become a general term used to describe the series of political scandals between 1972 and 1974 which led to the resignation of President Richard Nixon. The scandal began when several burglars were arrested from the office of the Democratic National Committee in the Watergate complex of building in Washington, DC. These burglars were connected to President Nixon’s reelection campaign and they were caught trying to wiretap phone and stealing essential documents. This prompted Nixon to try and cover up the crimes being committed but his aggressive steps were exposed by the Washington Post through reporters Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein. They revealed his role in the whole scandal, which then forced Nixon out of office in 1974. This was the incident that changed the way American politics was carried out as many citizens questioned the ‘democratic system’ under which they lived.