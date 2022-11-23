Share:

PESHAWAR - Peshawar Zoo has taken an unprecedented step by starting an “animal adoption campaign,” which the zoo’s administration hopes will enhance public awareness about animal rights. Previously, a section of media reported that the animal adoption campaign was initiated because management was unable to properly care for caged animals due to a lack of funding. The management, however, informed The Nation that the initiative is intended to encourage people to care for animals and birds. Speaking to this correspondent, Director Peshawar Zoo Muhammad Niaz stated that tickets and other measures were insufficient to meet the zoo’s needs. “How is it possible that birds and animals, which are offered for adoption for a few thousand rupees per year, can generate enough cash to alleviate financial problems? The animals and birds at the zoo do not require such an adoption campaign because their needs require far more funding, which the government is providing,” the director stated. The continuing adoption drive would allow zoophilists to adopt any animal or bird pet of their choice at the Peshawar Zoo can be adopted for a yearly cost. Animal lovers can adopt any pet that they would like to see kept and cared for at the Peshawar Zoo. The “animal adoption campaign” will make it possible to provide rare breed animals and birds with a good diet so they can reproduce. A wide range of animals, including lions, tigers, monkeys, zebras, peacocks, parrots, francolins, ostriches, and many more, are available for adoption through the adoption campaign. Adoption fees for birds are between Rs5,000 and Rs20,000 per year, whereas adoption fees for large animals like tigers, zebras, deer, and monkeys range between Rs25,000 and Rs200,000 per year. The zoo’s management stated that animal adoption efforts performed by zoos around the world served as inspiration, therefore they decided to launch a similar initiative at the Peshawar Zoo. A rare francolin from Peshawar Zoo is the first bird to be adopted as part of the campaign. The zoo director said that another man had also applied for adopting an animal next week. “The zoo costs Rs3 million each month, and this expense cannot be met through adoption.” “However, the adoption is meant to promote people’s love of animals and birds,” he continued.