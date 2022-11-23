Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday congratulated the Saudi Arabia’s football team over its victory in a match against Argentina at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Tuesday. In a Tweet, he said that Saudi Arabia made history by staging the biggest upset in FIFA World Cup thriller against Argentina. Expressing the heartiest congratulations to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, he said that Pakistan shares the happiness of its Saudi brothers and sisters over this great win.