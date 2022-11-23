Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former President Asif Ali Zardari called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Tuesday. Shehbaz Sharif welcomed PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari at the Prime Minister House. The former president inquired after the health of Shehbaz Sharif, who thanked Asif Ali Zardari for visiting him. “Both the leaders also exchanged views on overall situation in the country,” says a press statement issued here late Tuesday. The PM Office has officially confirmed the meeting and said Asif Ali Zardari inquired after the health of the prime minister. The PM thanked Zardari for visiting him. During the meeting, both the leaders discussed the overall situation in the country. However, sources told The Nation that Zardari discussed various names of senior army officers which could be agreed upon for all coalition partners of the PDM government. Zardari in his statement last week had made it clear that all three-star army officers are equal and capable of becoming the army chief.