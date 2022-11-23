Share:

KARACHI - Karachi District South administration, during ongoing operation to control prices of daily use items, imposed fines of Rs.63000 on 12 shops on Tuesday. According to details Assistant Commissioners of Liyari, Saddar, Civil Lines and Garden areas of the metropolis took action under directions of Deputy Commissioner South Captain Retired Mohammad Saeed Leghari for ensuring implementation of the Commissioner Karachi rate list. AC Liyari imposed fines of Rs.12000 on four dairy, meat and grocery shops, AC Saddar imposed fines of Rs.35000 on five dairy and meat shops while AC Civil Lines and Garden imposed fines of Rs.16000 on three shops during price checking.

He informed that the department was working on maintaining digital records of the criminals and to upgrade the police stations. He asked the police to follow the philosophy of community service and to inculcate the habit of behaving with respect with the citizens.

The DIGs of all the three ranges and other officers attended the meeting.