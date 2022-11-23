Share:

PESHAWAR - Riaz Mehsud, Commissioner Peshawar Division, presided over a meeting at his office on Tuesday to monitor progress on the second phase of the “Drugs-Free Peshawar” campaign. The administrations of all rehabilitation institutions briefed meeting attendees on efforts made for the welfare of drug addicts and informed them that the rehabilitation term had been extended up to six months. A committee was also formed under the leadership of Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Relief, Imran Yousufzai, to select types of addicts to be rehabilitated in six months. Furthermore, the project of addict rehabilitation in Peshawar Prison was completed. The Commissioner directed that 1500 cots be delivered to the Peshawar Prison within a few days for the establishment of drug addict wards in four prison barracks. It was revealed at the conference that discussions for recovery had taken place after discussions with the parents of almost all of the drug users. The chair also gave orders for a similar meeting to be held at Charsadda under the supervision of the Deputy Commissioner. The conference was attended by Dr Ehtishamul Haq, Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Imran Yousufzai, District Officer Social Welfare, Noor Muhammad, and administrative officers from the rehabilitation institutes.