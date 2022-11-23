Share:

Life is a sacred and highly valued entity, and for this reason, it must be honoured and promoted. The preservation of life is one of the necessities and purposes of the state. Therefore, abortion is considered unlawful and immoral.

Abortion is a worldwide issue. In June 2022 US Supreme Court also overturned the popular ruling; Roe VS Wade that granted abortion a constitutional right. However, Biden alleged it was “extreme ideology” and “tragic error”. This overturns by US Supreme Court faced a lot of criticism from worldwide human rights organizations. These international human rights instruments lack a universal inclusion of the foetus as a person for human rights. Most international human rights charters reject claims that human rights should attach from conception or any time before birth. But a foetus is granted various rights in the constitutions and civil codes of several countries; Like in Pakistan, PPC sec-338 states that:

Abortion is legally allowed only to save the life of a woman or to provide necessary treatment easily during pregnancy. Violation of human rights is formidable but is killing of innocent life is sulkier. Contraception methods and post-abortion create many complexities. The high abortion rates are due to unintended pregnancies. According to a survey, only 45% of pregnancies are intended. The state institutions and health indicators should work on people’s consciousness and awareness rather than contraception of the foetus.

Induced abortions and unintended pregnancies are exacerbating foetal rights. There is a dire need to make intended pregnancies and safe intimation so that foetal rights could be eternalized.

ALI AKBAR,

Lahore.