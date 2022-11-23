Share:

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) conducted an Investor Awareness Session at Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited (FFC) head office, Sona Tower Rawalpindi for its employees. Ms Raeda Latif, Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer, covered aspects of mutual interests like investment in stock market, financial products, and investors’ attitudes towards budgeting, saving, debt management, financial negotiations, rights and obligations. She apprised the participants with PSX mandatory disclosure requirement on company share transactions by employees. Brig (R) Asrat Mahmood, the Company Secretary FFC, and Ms Raeda Latif presented respective shields to each other, as a token of appreciation.