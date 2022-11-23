Share:

ISLAMABAD -The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Tuesday by gaining 167.44 points, depicting a slight positive change of 0.39 percent, closing at 42928.63 against 42761.19 points on the previous day. A total of 195,973,380 shares were traded during the day as compared to 132,942,539 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs6.789 billion against Rs4.579 billion on the last trading day. As many as 338 companies transacted their shares in the stock market,171 of them recorded gains and 138 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 29 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 18,585,534 shares at Rs1.39 per share, TPL Properties with 18,514,911 shares at Rs20.15 per share, and Hascol Petrol with 15,396,000 shares at Rs7.98 per share.

Allawasaya Textile witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 181.38 per share price, closing at Rs2599.88, whereas the runner-up was Mehmood Textile with a Rs60.60 rise in its per share price to Rs868.60. Sapphire Fiber witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs89.99 per share closing at Rs1140.01 followed by Thal Industries Corporation with a Rs12.99 decline to close at Rs260.01.