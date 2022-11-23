Share:

LAHORE - An meeting of PTI Lahore leadership was held in the party office under the chairmanship of Provincial Health Minister and PTI Central Punjab President Dr. Yasmin Rashid.

General Secretary PTI Central Punjab Hammad Azhar, Information Secre­tary Andlib Abbasi, Colo­nel (retd) Ijaz Minhas, Dr. Azim ud din Lakhvi, Shau­kat Ali Bhatti, Bilal Ijaz, Sadia Sohail, Faizul Hasan Shah, Brigadier (retd) Ijaz Shah, Member National Assembly Haji Imtiaz, Doctor Nausheen Hamid, Rukhsana Naveed, Shanila Roth, Members of Punjab Assembly Talib Nakai, Sa­lim Sarwar joda, Gulraiz Afzal Gondal, Shanila Ali, Raja Shakeel Zaman, Was­eem Ramey, Amina Taliah, Faisal Gondal,

Tariq Hameed, Sheikh Imtiaz, Owais Younis and others participated. Dur­ing the meeting Yasmin Rashid reviewed the party strategy for November 26 procession in detail. A briefing was given to Dr. Yasmin Rashid on behalf of party officials. Expressing her views on this occasion Yasmin saidthat on No­vember 26, Inshallah the people will come out in large numbers. The feder­al government of Pakistan will not be able to stop the workers of Tehreek-e-Insaaf with bullets and cannons., she said. How much federal government will test the patience of the people? People want to know that who attacked their leader Imran Khan., she added.