ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Tuesday withdrew its petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking permission to hold a protest rally in the federal capital while IHC Chief Justice observed that nobody can challenge the writ of the state. A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq said this while hearing a petition filed by traders against the closure of roads in Islamabad due to protests and sit-ins of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) and another petition of the PTI seeking NOC for the sit-in and rally in the federal capital. The traders adopted the stance in the petition that the PTI protest would cause the federal capital to come to a halt. During the hearing, the IHC chief justice accepted an application of the PTI when its lawyer requested the court to withdraw the petition. At this, the IHC bench disposed of the petition of the businessmen as well. During proceedings, Justice Aamer remarked that nobody can challenge the writ of the state. He added that the decision of the Supreme Court and the IHC are present regarding staging the rallies and protests. He maintained that placing containers on roads is not a solution to the problem and a modern approach should be adopted in this regard. The IHC chief justice also said even if a protest happens in Rawalpindi, those travelling to Islamabad would face difficulties. He observed that the administration should decide the plans and regulations for the protest. During the last hearing, IHC CJ quoting intelligence reports submitted in the court said that there was a possibility of another attack on Imran’s life. The police presented a report before the court suggesting the possibility of another bid on the life of PTI Chairman Imran Khan during the rally. Justice Aamer remarked that it is responsibility of the government and the state to look into the matter and address this issue related to Khan’s security. The traders in the petition had adopted the stance that the SC earlier this year had sought an assurance from the PTI that it will confine its protest to a specified place. However, the petitioner said that the party violated its undertaking and marched towards D-Chowk and set trees ablaze and damaged public properties.