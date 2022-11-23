Share:

LAHORE - Chairperson Punjab Ehsaas Program Dr. Sania Nishtar and Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid jointly chaired a meeting regard­ing Ehsaas Tahafuz pro­gramme, here on Tuesday.

It was decided in the meeting to establish Eh­saas Protection Fund under which deserving patients will get free treatment fa­cilities.

On the occasion, Dr. Sa­nia Nishtar said that in case the limit of benefit giv­en under the Sehat Sahu­lat programme was over or the ID card was not up­dated, the patient would not be denied treatment, but the treatment would be done from the Ehsaas Pro­tection Fund. She said that this programme would be implemented by the Pun­jab Health Department. “In first phase, the Ehsaas Tahafuz programme will be started in all major teach­ing hospitals of Punjab,” she added.

Dr. Sania Nishtar said that it was the first priority of the Punjab government to provide basic health facil­ities to people. Along with Sehat Sahulat Programme, free treatment facility would be available to de­serving patients from Eh­saas Tahafuz programme as well. Punjab Health Min­ister Dr. Yasmin Rashid is­sued instructions to Secre­tary Health to prepare PC1 of Ehsaas Tahafuz Program as soon as possible.