Share:

LAHORE - Reshuffling continues in Punjab as Punjab government has issued the transfer orders of 6 high rank bureaucrates of grade 20 and 18, including three top rank police of­ficers here on Tuesday.

According to the official notification,Regional Police officer (RPO) Rawalpindi, Imran Ahmar ( PSP/BS-20) has been transferred and made OSD as he has been di­rected to report to the S&GAD for further orders. Whereas, DIGP In­vestigation Monitoring Investiga­tion Branch, Nasir Mehmood Satti (PSP/BS-20) has been transferred and posted on a post vacated by Imran Ahmar, as RPO Rawalpindi. Additional SP Gulghast Multan, Capt (r) Ali Raza (PSP/BS-18) has been transferred and posted as AIG operations South Punjab, in his on own pay scale, on a existing post till further orders.

Meanwhile, Deputy Secretary Local Government & Community Development Department Punjab, Dr Safdar Hussain BS-18, has been transferred and posted on deputa­tion basis as Chief Executive Officer Waste Management Company Gu­jranwala on a vacant post. Addition­al Deputy Commissioner (Finance & Planning) D.G Khan, Saif-Ur-Rehm­an BS-18 has been transferred and posted Deputy Secretary School Ed­ucation Department South Punjab on a vacant post. While, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Bahawalnagar, Abdul Jabbar BS-18 has been transferred and posted on a vacant post as Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Okara.