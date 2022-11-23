Share:

ISLAMABAD - A three-member bench of the Supreme Court, head­ed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and compris­ing Justice Ayesha A Malik and Justice Athar Minallah here on Tuesday heard the case of suo motu notice on the murder of Nayab Um­rani’s family. Justice Athar Minallah recused himself from hearing the case.

During the course of pro­ceedings, Justice Umar Ata Bandial asked Nayab Um­rani’s lawyer whether the Supreme Court was moni­toring the trial in the sub­ordinate judiciary.

Faisal Siddiqui, the lawyer of Nayab Umrani said that the issue of the trial had been resolved, which was proceeding according to the law and the issue of tes­timony in the criminal trial had also been resolved. The Chief Justice remarked that now the matter of proper­ty was a civil case, what the apex court can do as it only had to make access to jus­tice possible.

Justice Athar Minallah said that the matter was now between the parties and the court had to look at the rights of all. He asked the counsel whether his cli­ent had no trust in the sub­ordinate judiciary.