Share:

HYDERABAD -The Inspector General of Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon on Tuesday directed Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas and Shaheed Benazirabad Range police to take decisive action against the drug peddlers as well as manufacturers and sellers of mainpuri. He issued these directives while chairing a meeting of the police officers here. The IG emphasised the police should come up with effective strategies and the implementation mechanisms against the menace. “For the sake of our posterity we will have to eradicate this incurable illness,” he underlined.