Two Pakistani and Chinese educational institutions have launched the Sino-Pak dual diploma programme for mutual learning of the students.

Bailie Vocational College China and the University of Agriculture Faisalabad have launched the dual diploma programme in Modern Agriculture Technology in collaboration with Tang International Education Group in which students will spend two years at Agriculture University and one year in China.

In his speech at an event, Bailie Vocational College China President Peng Dongjun termed it a hallmark step for the mutual learning of the students.

He stressed that the students are required to learn the Chinese language for three years to study in China.