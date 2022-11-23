Share:

HOUSTON - Thanksgiving is the deadliest major holiday for U.S. drivers, especially in the country’s second largest state of Texas, according to a new study released on Monday. The number of fatal crashes in the Thanksgiving holiday period, spanning from Wednesday evening before Thanksgiving through the Monday morning after, is six percent more than Labor Day, the second-deadliest, and 43 percent more than Christmas, the least deadly, the car insurance savings app Jerry found. Texas is the deadliest state, with 749 traffic-linked deaths during the Thanksgiving holiday week, beating the largest U.S. state of California by 10 to rank the highest in the country, said the study, which examined data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) between 2006 and 2020.