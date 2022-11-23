The Prime Minister office has received a summary from the Ministry of Defense with a panel of names for the appointment of Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Chief of the Army Staff.
In a tweet today, the PM office said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will take a decision on the appointments as per the laid down procedure.
