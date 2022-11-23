Share:

LAHORE - British High Commissioner Christian Turner vis­ited the residence of Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan in Zaman Park here on Tuesday. Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board Ramiz Raja and Central Senior Vice President Chaudhry Fawad Hussain were also present Turner enquired about Imran Khan’s injuries which he sustained during the attack and wished him speedy recovery. Brit­ish high commissioner strongly condemned the assassination attack on the ex-premier. In the meeting, he informed about the details of the British cricket team’s visit to Pakistan. Chairman PCB Ramiz Raja briefed the Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf regarding the lease of Gaddafi Stadium. Imran Khan Instructed the Punjab gov­ernment toensure the best secu­rity arrangements during the tour of the English cricket team to Paki­stan.Imran Khan Expressed good wishes to the English cricket team for it’s tour to Pakistan.