ISLAMABAD - Deputy Representative of the Unit­ed Nations Children’s Fund (UNI­CEF) in Pakistan Dr Inoussa Ka­bore, called on Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik. The UNICEF delega­tion sought views on aspects of key action areas of mutual coopera­tion and engagement during emer­gency response and disaster miti­gation in Pakistan, said an NDMA news release. Dr. Inoussa Kabore apprised the Chairman NDMA of the organization’s ongoing relief work in the fields of health, educa­tion, food, behavioral communica­tion, and psychological needs of children in flood-hit areas. He dis­cussed the possibility of exploring other areas such as information management, digital geographical mapping, rapid need assessment, community education, and learn­ing trajectories in perspective of climate change and its implica­tion on vulnerable communities in Pakistan. The Chairman NDMA lauded the relief efforts by UNICEF during recent floods and under­scored the need for technology-driven disaster management and preparedness plans with integrat­ed response structures. He also in­formed about NDMA’s priority to chalk-out yearly ‘disaster/ risk cal­ender’ and mapping of high-risk areas toward climate disasters for better execution of disaster management plans. The meeting ended with a reaffirmation to ex­tend the engagement on the level of technical teams for working out the modalities regarding the prin­cipally agreed priority areas