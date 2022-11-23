Share:

This refers to the letter Car parking mafia is active illegally by Safia Arif (November 21, 2022). Writers’ points can be key solutions for taking action against illegal parking charges. This mafia in several areas of Karachi takes illegal taxes without taking responsibility for the vehicle if someone visits with family they make excuses for no changes, Sometimes refusing to give the changes. This mafia has become a disturbance for the citizens of Karachi. So the government needs to take action against the mafia.

ARMAN AMEER,

Kech.