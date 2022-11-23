Share:

LAHORE - Mission Director of USAID Pakistan Mr Reed Aeschliman called on Punjab Chief Minister ChParvez Elahi at his office and agreed to enhance the devel­opment partnership between Punjab and USAID on Tuesday.

Both agreed to promote bi­lateral cooperation in IT, ag­riculture, water management, energy, education and security sectors. Cooperation was as­sured by USAID regarding the construction of small dams and clean energy and Reed Ae­schliman welcomed the prog­ress regarding the agreement to declare Punjab and Califor­nia as sister states.

The CM termed USAID as an excellent development partner of the Punjab government and vowed to enhance cooperation with it to improve the econo­my, business and investment. Under the new growth strat­egy of USAID for the next five years, steps would be taken to expand cooperation in the fu­ture, he said.

“My earlier education re­forms program was appreci­ated globally”; Parvez Elahi remarked and added that edu­cation had been made free up to graduation by the incum­bent government.

“The water management program was started in 2002 but the subsequent govern­ment did not do anything about it. In the previous era, a project was envisaged to build small dams based on the flow of canal water. Unfortunately, the PML-N government sur­rendered this project to poli­tics. Now, the government is going to restart the construc­tion of small dams as it would provide cheap electricity and water to the farmers”, he told the USAID director.

The chief minister further stated the government was also providing solar tube wells to the farmers and electric vehicles are being introduced to fulfil the vision of a green Punjab. He said that USAID’s support in these programs would be welcomed.

He told Mr Reed that a cell has been created in the Plan­ning and Development Board to implement the agreement to declare Punjab and Cali­fornia as sister states. This agreement would boost mu­tual contacts and investment. The IT companies of Silicon Valley would be welcomed to Punjab; the CM said and added that he personally monitors the progress of public welfare programs in Punjab.

The CM stated that Rescue 1122 is the best emergency service in Pakistan but also in South Asia. This service has been devolved to provide con­venience to the people. The Emergency Services Academy has been built on modern lines. The rescue 1122 staff was the first to reach out to the flood victims. The provin­cial government has given a huge relief package for flood affectees to the tune of bil­lions of rupees. The damage to the houses and livestock of the victims has been com­pensated by the government, concluded the CM.

Reed Aeschliman thanked CM for the support of the Pun­jab government and stated that cooperation would be promoted with the Punjab government.