ISLAMABAD - Former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gilani may finally become the Senate Chairman as the incumbent Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani is set to face a fatal no-confidence motion. About two years ago, in August 2019, then opposition’s no-confidence motion against Sadiq Sanjrani shockingly failed despite opposition’s majority in the Upper House. The opposition needed at least 53 votes for no-confidence but fell just three votes short of victory. Five votes were rejected, while 45 were cast in favor of Sanjrani. This was the first time the upper house of parliament tabled no-confidence motion against its Chairman. The Pakistan People’s Party and the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) had then unsuccessfully supported Gilani to replace Sanjrani. This time however, Gilani has a fair chance to assume the top Senate seat if he is chosen as the candidate. Political sources said that the noconfidence motion is likely to be submitted against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani in the next few days by the PTI. The PPP and the PML-N has discussed the issue. However, the other political parties in the coalition government including Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl), Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan, Balochistan National Party Mengal and Awami National Party (ANP) are yet to speak on the matter. The PTI, previously Sanjrani’s supporter, has now distanced itself from backing him and demanded his resignation. The matters related to the expected no-trust move also came under discussion during a recent meeting between President Dr Arif Alvi and Sadiq Sanjrani. The president informed the Senate chairman regarding the PTI’s stance and asked him to step down from the position. But Sadiq Sanjrani rejected to step down as Senate chairman and decided to face the expected no-trust move. Sanjrani has been in contact with all the political parties for support.