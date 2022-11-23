LAHORE - November 22, 2022: The Workshop on “Corrosion and its Prevention” started today at Faculty of Chemical & Materials Engineering, Institute of Metallurgy & Materials Engineering, Lahore chaired by Mr. Tahir Ikram, HI, President, Pakistan Advanced Materials Forum (PAMF). Scientists and Engineers from various educational and R&D institutions like Around 50 Scientists and Engineers from various educational and R&D institutions like PN, SNGPL, IST, University of Punjab, KRL, PAEC, EPRF, MTC etc. are participating in the workshop. Addressing the opening ceremony, President PAMF, Engr. Tahir Ikram, HI, said “Like other natural hazards such as earthquakes or severe weather disturbances, corrosion can cause physical and economic loss to national assets, structures and engineering components including daily use appliances. He added that the objective of this workshop is to update the appreciation of corrosion and the awareness of emerging technologies for corrosion control and prevention. The workshop is intended to focus the concerns of public safety, damage to property and the environment, as well as save billions of rupees. He said “Through the application of existing or emerging technologies to products or services, advances are being made in all methods for corrosion control: selection, coatings, inhibitors, cathodic protection and design. Market opportunities are to be found to transfer the existing technologies to other industries”.
Share:
Staff Reporter
November 23, 2022
Share: