Share:

LAHORE - November 22, 2022: The Workshop on “Corrosion and its Prevention” started today at Faculty of Chemi­cal & Materials Engineer­ing, Institute of Metallurgy & Materials Engineering, Lahore chaired by Mr. Ta­hir Ikram, HI, President, Pakistan Advanced Ma­terials Forum (PAMF). Scientists and Engineers from various educational and R&D institutions like Around 50 Scientists and Engineers from various educational and R&D in­stitutions like PN, SNGPL, IST, University of Punjab, KRL, PAEC, EPRF, MTC etc. are participating in the workshop. Addressing the opening ceremony, Presi­dent PAMF, Engr. Tahir Ikram, HI, said “Like other natural hazards such as earthquakes or severe weather disturbances, corrosion can cause physi­cal and economic loss to national assets, structures and engineering com­ponents including daily use appliances. He added that the objective of this workshop is to update the appreciation of corro­sion and the awareness of emerging technologies for corrosion control and pre­vention. The workshop is intended to focus the concerns of public safety, damage to property and the environment, as well as save billions of rupees. He said “Through the ap­plication of existing or emerging technologies to products or services, ad­vances are being made in all methods for corrosion control: selection, coat­ings, inhibitors, cathodic protection and design. Market opportunities are to be found to transfer the existing technologies to other industries”.