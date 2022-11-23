Share:

The FIFA World Cup is an association football tournament, contested by the men’s national teams of FIFA’s member associations and the 22nd FIFA World Cup. It will take place in Qatar from 20 November to 18 December 2022. This will be the first World Cup to be held in the Arab World, and the second World Cup held entirely in Asia after the 2002 tournament in South Korea and Japan.

The tournament will feature 32 participating teams, the last to do so as the field will increase to 48 teams for the 2026 tournament. Matches at the event will be played in eight venues across five cities. France is the defending champion, having defeated Croatia 4—2 in the 2018 FIFA World Cup final. Because of Qatar’s intense summer heat and humidity, this World Cup will be held during November and December, being the first tournament not held in May, June, or July and to take place in the northern winter. It will be played in a reduced timeframe of 29 days; the opening match will be between Qatar and Ecuador at AL Bayt Stadium, Al Khor. The final will be held on 18 December 2022, Qatar National Day.

HAZRAT UMAR,

Karachi.