ISLAMABAD - Bilal Lashari’s directorial ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ has achieved another milestone as the blockbuster surpassed two billion mark at the global box office, becoming the first ever Pakistani film to do so. The ace director is over the moon as he turned to his official Instagram account and dropped a captivating poster showcasing the film’s detailed box office collection along with the caption “A big thank you for the love, once again”. According to the shared poster, the cinematic masterpiece has managed to rake in a massive 0.8 billion at the domestic box office with a further whopping 1.2 billion from the overseas box office, becoming the highest-grossing Punjabi film of all time with a total of 2 billion worldwide collection.