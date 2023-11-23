Thursday, November 23, 2023
2 killed, 2 injured in road accident

Agencies
November 23, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

FAISALABAD  -  Two persons were killed while two others sustained serious injuries in a road accident in the area of Roshan Wala police station. Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Wednesday that a speeding trailer hit a rickshaw near Dasoha Bridge Baloch Mor Sammundri Road. As a result, an unknown youth of 28 years of age and a 24-year-old girl Anisa Usman received serious injuries and died on the spot whereas Rescue 1122 shifted other two rickshaw riders including Sonia Chanda (27) and Naureen Maqbool (37) to DHQ Hospital (Allied Hospital-II) after providing them first-aid. The police took the bodies into custody while further investigation was under progress, he added.

