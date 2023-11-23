Thursday, November 23, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

3 persons booked for fireworks, aerial firing at wedding  

APP
November 23, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

RAWALPINDI - Police on Tuesday night raided a marriage party and arrested three persons for displaying firearms, aerial firing, and use of firecrackers. According to a police spokesman, Race Course police conducted a raid and arrested Toqeer, Shehroz and Jamshaid, setting off fireworks during a wedding ceremony. 

Police also recovered weapons from their possession and registered a case against the accused.

SP Potohar Muhammad Waqas appreciated the performance of the police team and said that action would continue against such lawbreakers who endanger the lives of the citizens through aerial firing and fireworks. 

He made it clear that it was the prime duty of the police to protect the lives and properties of people.

 

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1700618365.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023