3 persons booked for fireworks, aerial firing at wedding  

RAWALPINDI - Police on Tuesday night raided a marriage party and arrested three persons for displaying firearms, aerial firing, and use of firecrackers. According to a police spokesman, Race Course police conducted a raid and arrested Toqeer, Shehroz and Jamshaid, setting off fireworks during a wedding ceremony.

Police also recovered weapons from their possession and registered a case against the accused.

SP Potohar Muhammad Waqas appreciated the performance of the police team and said that action would continue against such lawbreakers who endanger the lives of the citizens through aerial firing and fireworks.

He made it clear that it was the prime duty of the police to protect the lives and properties of people.