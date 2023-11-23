Accounts, properties of Moonis Elahi seized in money laundering case

Following the court order, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) froze the properties and bank accounts of former federal minister Moonis Elahi – son of PTI President Parvez Elahi – in a money laundering case.

According to the details, a total of eight different bank accounts of the former federal minister Moonis Elahi – having more than Rs 480 million – have been frozen in Lahore by the relevant authorities.

Moreover, the FIA seized all the property owned by the Moonis Elahi including six in Lahore, five in Kasur, and one property in Rawalpindi.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Special Central Court in Lahore ordered to seizure of all assets and bank accounts of former federal minister Moonis Elahi – son of PTI President Parvez Elahi – in a money laundering case on November 17.

The special court in Lahore declared the former federal minister Moonis Elahi fugitive as he failed to appear before the court.

The court has demanded a comprehensive report on the freezing of accounts and assets to be presented at the next hearing.

The court expressed satisfaction with the report that the former minister is deliberately evading the arrest while seeking assistance from the relevant institution in the case.