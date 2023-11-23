Thursday, November 23, 2023
Adam Azim claims European light-welterweight title 

November 23, 2023
ISLAMABAD - Brit­ish boxer of Pakistan-origin Adam Azim has become the new European light-welter­weight champion after over­powering Franck Petitjean of France in round ten of their fight in Wolverhampton. The 21-year-old rising star, who has his family roots in Kotli AJK produced an empathic performance, dropping the defending champion in the fifth with a body shot. Pe­titjean, 35, beat the count but his corner threw in the towel in the tenth after he went for a second time, BBC reported. Azim improved his record to 10 wins and seven stoppages. He hopes to emulate his idol Amir Khan by becoming a world champion by the age of 22. He will turn 22 next July. “I’m feeling amazing,” he said. 

