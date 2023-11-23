Addressing Pakistan’s economic challenges

I am writing to express my deep concern about the ongoing eco­nomic challenges in Pakistan, af­fecting both its citizens and the global community. The nation is grappling with complex econom­ic issues, including rising inflation, financial hardships, high unem­ployment rates, and a significant depreciation of its currency.

These challenges are exacer­bated by factors such as political instability, corruption, and inad­equate infrastructure. They hin­der Pakistan’s ability to attract foreign investment, generate em­ployment, and achieve sustain­able economic growth, impact­ing the well-being of numerous individuals.

I urge you to carefully consider and actively seek comprehensive solutions to address these diffi­culties. Collaborative efforts be­tween the government and var­ious stakeholders are crucial for achieving economic stability and social welfare. Targeted pro­grams, transparent governance, and strategic investments in key sectors like agriculture, industry, and education can help alleviate economic challenges.

Engaging in meaningful dis­cussions with international or­ganisations and neighbouring countries can open avenues for fi­nancial support and stability. The people of Pakistan earnestly hope for positive interventions to mit­igate these economic challenges and pave the way for a more pros­perous future.

LAIBA RASHID ALI,

Karachi.