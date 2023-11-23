Thursday, November 23, 2023
BISE to announce result of HSC part-II exam tomorrow

STAFF REPORT
November 23, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD- The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Hyderabad has decided to announce the result of the HSC part-II annual examination 2023 tomorrow (November 24). According to the Controller Exams, the result of HSC part-II (Science General, Pre Engineering and Pre-Medical Groups) will be announced at about 11:00am on Friday through Director Information. The result shall also be accessible to the stakeholders through the Board’s website www.biseh.edu.pk by sending seat number 8583, the statement added.

