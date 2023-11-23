BISP chairperson visits Abbottabad Office

Peshawar - Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Dr Muhammad Amjad Saqib, visited the BISP office in Abbottabad and directed officials to facilitate people without hurting their respect and self-esteem.

Addressing employees of BISP in Taqwa Masjid Abbottabad, he said that it is our collective responsibility to further improve efficiency and make it the best programme in the country.

He said that financial assistance should not be deemed charity but is the right of the poor and needy. Dr Amjad Saqib directed provision of facilities to senior citizens and said that disbursement must be ensured without any deduction. He also directed to improve cleanliness at office premises.