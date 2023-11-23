Careless Remarks

The controversy sparked in the Senate debate by the retracted comments of President Arif Alvi on the Palestine issue represents the damaging aspect of a lack of coherence in policy statements. Though taken back within hours, the President’s words proposing a ‘one-state solution’ for the Palestine conflict contradicts Pakistan’s official stance on the matter. Whatever top government officials say is no less than a pronounced policy statement, hence a larger part of political commentary and analysis revolves around statements of premiers and top officials.

Even if this happened mistakenly, there is no room for such carelessness over a sensitive issue that is people’s pulse right now all around the world, especially Muslims. Pakistan has always supported a two-state solution for the Israel-Palestine conflict. The President’s remarks, in this light, represent a lack of policy coherence. Diplomacy and foreign policy are part and parcel of statecraft. The official stance of a country, in the realm of foreign policy, must be unified.

In the Senate, caretaker Foreign Minister, Jalil Abbas Jilani, distanced the Foreign Office from the President’s remarks and reinstated that Pakistan’s stance on Palestine has not changed. In the digital media age, even if some statement is taken back, it continues to make rounds for some time. An incoherence in the statements of top officials becomes a subject of unnecessary critique and lays the ground for commentary that is inherently intended to malign Pakistan.

The challenge of maintaining a unified and coherent diplomatic stance arises from a general atmosphere of polarity. The Foreign Minister distancing himself from the statement set an impression of disconnect and lack of coordination within the government. This, in turn, creates confusion domestically and also projects a disconcerting image on the international stage. In the realm of international relations, unity and consistency are paramount, and deviations from established positions can have repercussions.