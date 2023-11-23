CM inspects development projects

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Wednesday conducted an inspection of the progress on multiple development projects in Lahore and set deadlines for their completion. He reviewed progress on development work on Walton Road and ADA drain remodelling & Upgradation, Cavalry underpass, and Centrepoint to Walton Road and CBD projects. Expressing satisfaction with the drainage of sewage water on Walton Road, he directed measures for smooth traffic flow during the ongoing development work and emphasized the completion of projects without delay. Upon noticing shop closures, the Chief Minister instructed the administration and police to allow the shops to reopen, and they were immediately opened in his presence. He examined the construction of the Cavalry underpass, ordering prompt completion of the asphalt work on side roads within four days. Additionally, he directed the Lahore Central Business District Development Authority to plant more trees around the project. Setting a deadline for the completion of asphalt work from Centerpoint to Walton in the first 10 days of December, the Chief Minister mandated that the entire project should be completed by the end of December. He reviewed the construction of the road connecting CBD Punjab Boulevard and Walton Road, urging the fast-track completion of the Walton overhead bridge. Speaking to the media after visiting the development projects, CM Naqvi highlighted the significance of the Walton Road up-gradation and remodelling, a mega project spanning six locations on Walton Road with a budget exceeding 9 billion rupees. He mentioned plans for a flyover at Cheil Chowk to facilitate smooth traffic flow.