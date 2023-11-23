Commissioner for expediting action against profiteers in Karachi

KARACHI-Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Saleem Rajput on Wednesday asked the officers concerned to expedite action against profiteers and ensure implementation of government fixed prices of essential items. On the directives of the commissioner, the city administration charged 97 shopkeepers with a Rs696,000 fine for violation of notified prices of essential commodities on Wednesday.

According to the report, over 16.8 million rupees in fines were imposed against 4,444 profiteers while 128 shops were sealed during 21 days of the campaign against hoarders and profiteers in the city. As per the district-wise breakdown of the action against the profiteers in district South, 1,028 shopkeepers were fined Rs4.25 million, 3 violators were sent to jail and 37 shops were sealed during the 21 days of the campaign.

The administration of the Central district sealed 50 shops and imposed a fine of Rs4.76 million on 543 shopkeepers who were found selling essential food items at excessive prices. Three violators were sent to jail in the district. In district East 5 shops were sealed and 4 profiteers were jailed by the assistant commissioners concerned while a total fine of Rs2.19 million was imposed on 546 illegal profiteers. In the West district, 518 shopkeepers were fined a total of Rs1.22 million.

In Malir district, 872 shopkeepers were fined a total of Rs1.33 million while 10 shops were sealed.

In district Korangi, 553 profiteers were fined Rs2.64 million while five violators were sent to jail and 14 shops were sealed. Likewise, the district administration of Keamari fined 384 profiteers with Rs413,300 while 12 shops were sealed.