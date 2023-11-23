Court issues written order regarding two-day custody of PTI chairman

ISLAMABAD - The An Accountability Court (AC) of Islamabad on Wednesday issued its written order pertaining to the two days extension in physical custody of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman in the Al-Qadir Trust case. AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir, in the order, stated that the PTI chairman had been in custody of National Accountability Bureau for the last four days.

The order said that NAB had requested for further five days custody of the accused for more investigation. The NAB had adopted the stance that new facts had been disclosed during investigation from the accused in custody and there was need of more physical remand to reach the investigation on conclusion. It further said that NAB had stated that it also required to recover the original documents pertaining to the case which were in custody of Ali Zafar Advocate. However, the PTI’s counsel said that the NAB had already recovered the relevant material and documents and now it had no solid grounds to get further custody of his client. The court said it, however, granted two-day custody of the accused and instructed the prosecution to produce him again before it on November 23.