Court orders police to take prior permission before arresting Asad Umar in 2014 case

ISLAMABAD - Former PTI minister Asad Umar on Wednesday did not appear before sessions court Judge Abdul Ghaffar Kakar for pre-arrest bail on Wednesday in a case registered against him in 2014 in which he was accused of taking away PTI workers from police custody. He was represented by Advocate Amna Ali. She told the court that Asad Umar could not appear in court since he was facing trial in six other cases in Lahore. Judge Kakar asked Advocate Amna Ali to wait till IO appears for his statement. Investigation Officer Daud Sabir of police station Secretariat Islamabad appeared in court of Additional Sessions Judge Abdul Ghaffar Kakar and told the court that, “We don’t intend to arrest Asad Umar and he is innocent.” Daud Sabir gave his statement from “Zimni” that Asad Umar was not required in this case anymore and he was innocent in this particular case. Amna Ali then told the court that in the light of IO’s statement she intended to withdraw the bail application as well. Court then ordered that if IO needed to arrest Asad Umar in this particular case, he will have to take prior permission of the court. Umar is the former federal minister and two times MNA from Islamabad who left the politics and PTI.