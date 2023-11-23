CTD arrests four ‘terrorists’ from Karachi

A joint operation of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) along with other law enforcement officials was conducted on a tip-off in the SITE area of Karachi, resulting in the arrest of four terrorists affiliated with the banned organization Lashkar-e-Jhangvi.

The CTD spokesperson revealed that the arrested individuals – Identified as Amin alias Munna, Shahnawaz alia Saleem Mechanic, Maaz Khan, and Yaseen – had created a secret cell of the banned organization in the Orangi Town area of Karachi.

According to the CTD spokesperson, the arrested individuals are allegedly involved in several target-killing incidents in Manghopir, and Pakistan Bazaar areas and are also accused of killing Maulana Rahim and Shamim Khan in the Iqbal Market area of Karachi.

The spokesperson further revealed that Amin alias Munna has served jail for more than nine years in 27 murder cases, while Shahnawaz alias Saleem was sent to jail for nine months in multiple murder cases.

Meanwhile, the police during the raid recovered three pistols and a motorcycle from the possession of the arrested terrorists.

Earlier to this, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed to have arrested seven terrorists, including a commander of banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), in intelligence-based operations (IBOs) across Punjab.

According to CTD spokesperson, the department conducted multiple intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in various districts of the province, including Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Bahawalpur, Pakpattan, and Sahiwal.

During an operation in Bahawalpur, the CTD arrested an influential commander of the TTP – identified as Salman.

Meanwhile, the raiding teams also recovered explosive material, weapons, and material for making suicide jackets from the possession of the arrested suspects. The authority claimed the alleged terrorists were planning to target sensitive installations.