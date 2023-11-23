Thursday, November 23, 2023
CTO inaugurates newly constructed Javed Iqbal Shaheeh Hall  

OUR STAFF REPORT
November 23, 2023
RAWALPINDI -  Chief Traffix Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Taimoor Khan on Wednesday visited Circle Office Taxila and inaugurated newly constructed “Traffic Assistant Javed Iqbal Shaheed Block”. The CTO was received by senior and junior officers of Circle Office Taxila upon his arrival. Taimoor Khan also inspected different sections of the circle office and interacted with the officials and other citizens.  Later, CTO went to residence of Shaheed Traffic Assistant Javed Iqbal and condoled his death with family members. Speaking on the occasion, CTO Taimoor Khan said that the martyrs are asset of Punjab Police and Dr Usman Anwar, the provincial police chief, is making all out efforts for welfare of families of martyrs. He said that the sacrifice of TA Javed Iqbal would be remembered while his blood would not be gone waste. At the end, CTO Taimoor Khan handed over compensation cheque to family of the martyred traffic assistant.

