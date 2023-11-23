Thursday, November 23, 2023
Delimitation of constituencies to be finalised by Nov-end

Our Staff Reporter
November 23, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  Since the delimitation of constituencies will be completed by the end of this month, the political parties will start finalising candidates for both provincial assemblies and National Assembly.

The political parties after finalising their candidates by awarding tickets will formally share names with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). The commission will mark the name of the candidates for printing on candidates lists. The commission is in a process to address objections from all provinces and Islamabad. A total of 1,324 objections raised, 672 in Punjab, 228 in Sindh, 293 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 124 in Balochistan, and seven in Islamabad have been submitted to the commission from different political parties. The commission has appointed two benches to handle the proceedings, which has addressed maximum reservations by the political parties, source privy to the development revealed.

