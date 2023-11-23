Thursday, November 23, 2023
Diamond Paints, Remounts book berths in Patrons Aibak Polo Cup semifinals

OUR STAFF REPORT
November 23, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - Diamond Paints and Remounts confirmed spots in the semifi­nals of Pool B at the Patrons Aibak Polo Cup 2023 here at La­hore Polo Club on Wednesday. The enthrall­ing and exciting matches at the Lahore Polo Club attracted an en­thusiastic crowd of spectators and families. Presi­dent Malik Azam Hayat Noon, ex­ecutive committee members, the secretary, and numerous polo players graced the event. 

In the day’s first clash, Dia­mond Paints triumphed over Barry’s Polo with a resounding 8-3 victory. Bilal Hayat Noon led the charge with four impressive goals, supported by Raja Temur Nadeem’s three strikes and a goal from Diamond Paints’ CEO Mir Shoaib Ahmed. On the opposing side, Ibrahim Khalil netted two goals, and Maisam Haider con­tributed one for Barry’s Polo. 

In the second match, Remounts, powered by Abelenda’s outstand­ing performance with six goals, se­cured a 7-3½ win against Pebble Breaker. Swr. Muhammad Naeem added one more goal to Re­mounts’ tally. Despite a handicap advantage of one and a half goals, Bilal Haye and Ahmad Zubair Butt managed to convert one goal each for Team Pebble Breaker.

