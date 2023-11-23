Diamond Paints, Remounts book berths in Patrons Aibak Polo Cup semifinals

LAHORE - Diamond Paints and Remounts confirmed spots in the semifinals of Pool B at the Patrons Aibak Polo Cup 2023 here at Lahore Polo Club on Wednesday. The enthralling and exciting matches at the Lahore Polo Club attracted an enthusiastic crowd of spectators and families. President Malik Azam Hayat Noon, executive committee members, the secretary, and numerous polo players graced the event.
In the day’s first clash, Diamond Paints triumphed over Barry’s Polo with a resounding 8-3 victory. Bilal Hayat Noon led the charge with four impressive goals, supported by Raja Temur Nadeem’s three strikes and a goal from Diamond Paints’ CEO Mir Shoaib Ahmed. On the opposing side, Ibrahim Khalil netted two goals, and Maisam Haider contributed one for Barry’s Polo.
In the second match, Remounts, powered by Abelenda’s outstanding performance with six goals, secured a 7-3½ win against Pebble Breaker. Swr. Muhammad Naeem added one more goal to Remounts’ tally. Despite a handicap advantage of one and a half goals, Bilal Haye and Ahmad Zubair Butt managed to convert one goal each for Team Pebble Breaker.