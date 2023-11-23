Thursday, November 23, 2023
Dist admin seals 7 illegally operating hostels

APP
November 23, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR   -   The district administration has sealed seven hostels operating illegally in the residential society.

Under the directive of Deputy Commissioner Afaq Wazir, a team led by Assistant Commissioner Marvi Malik Sher, accompanied by municipal officers, conducted the operation near Hayatabad Toll Plaza on the Ring Road against illegally established hostels in Al-Haram Society. 

The DC stated that notices had previously been issued to hostel owners to relocate from residential areas to designated zones. 

However, as no compliance was observed, the district administration carried out the operation, sealing the illegal hostels.

He mentioned that similar actions would be taken against illegal hostels in other residential areas of Peshawar.

APP

