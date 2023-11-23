DoST team visits GIK Institute

SAWABI - A delegation from the Directorate General of Science and Technology (DoST), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa visited Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology on Wednesday to deliberate on how to boost their collaboration and catch up new emerging technologies.

The visit was aimed at providing opportunities for young educated youth to flourish in their fields and play their due role in the country’s economic and social improvement.

The DoST delegation included Taza Gul, Director, Wiqar Ahmad, Deputy Director Planning and Development, Saud Khattak, Assistant Director Monitoring and Evaluation, and Naveed Khan, Assistant, Planning and Development. The GIK Institute negotiation team was led by Rector Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid, Prof Dr Hasan Zaidi, Sardar Aminullah, and Prof Dr Wasim Ahmad.