‘Drug-addiction claims 700 lives daily in Pakistan’

FAISALABAD - Dr Imtiaz Ahmad Dogar, psychologist and mental health expert, has said that drug-addiction claims lives of 700 people daily in Pakistan and the growing trend of drug-addiction among the youth will push society towards darkness.

Addressing a narcotics awareness seminar, arranged by the Department of Rural Sociology, University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) here on Wednesday, he said drug-addiction and video games were posing serious threats to lives of young generation by causing depression and other diseases.

He said that besides traditional drugs, ice and internet video games addiction had taken root in society and was spreading the darkness of anxiety and other diseases. Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof Dr Khalid Mushtaq said that parents should pay special attention to their children so that they could play an active role in national development. Chairman Rural Sociology Dr. Izhar Ahmad Khan said that character building of students had been the special focus of the UAF. “We have to promote the culture of positive activities that would eliminate the evils including drug addiction,” he added. Additional Deputy Commissioner Shahab Aslam said that the nature had blessed our nation with immense abilities.