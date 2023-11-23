DSP Umair Tariq Bajari, others booked in Orangi Town dacoity case

KARACHI-An under-training Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) Umair Tariq Bajari and two Shaheen Force officials have been booked in Karachi’s Orangi Town dacoity case. The cops were declared guilty in a high-level police probe.

DSP Umair Tariq Bajari, Khurram and Farman alongwith 20 others were booked in the Orangi Town heist case under charges of dacoity and kidnapping on the complaint of Shakir Khan, the affected man.

According to FIR, Shakir Khan said he is doing wholesale business of sanitary items in Orangi Town. On November 19, around 20 cops in uniform and civil dress raided his house around 2:20am.

The cops after taking the family members hostage and took away Rs20 million along with 70 to 80 tola gold, laptops and mobile phones. The FIR further stated that the cops after making him and his brother Aamir hostage alongwith the cash, gold and other valuables left them near Baloch Pull and fled.

Later, SHO Defence police station returned Rs10.3 million, 50 tola gold, and 12 mobile phones to them, Shakir Khan said in his complaint. He has urged the higher authorities to take stern action against DSP Bajari and other staff.

The probe was ordered after evidence surfaced that an under-training DSP of District South Police had been involved in the robbery in which around 20 million rupees, 70 to 80 tola gold jewellery and other valuables were plundered from a house in Orangi Town. After the probe, the Karachi police department removed DSP Bajari from the post for his direct involvement in the dacoity, whereas, Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) South Imran Qureshi was removed from his position for exhibiting negligence. Both police officers were directed to report to the Central Police Office (CPO). The action was taken in light of the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) West’s inquiry report.