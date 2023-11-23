E-Procurement System a significant step towards good governance: CS

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Secretary (CS) Zahid Akhtar has said that the e-Procurement System is a significant step towards good governance, ensuring transparency, efficiency, and time-saving in government procurements. Addressing a ceremony, he commended the Punjab IT Board team for the successful launch, expressing hope for the system’s success in achieving its goals. The e-Procurement System has been introduced by the Government of Punjab across all provincial departments to streamline the public procurement process, he said and added that the successful launch of the e-Procurement System marks a significant milestone in the government’s efforts to enhance transparency and efficiency in procurement processes. The system is expected to revolutionize government procurement and contribute to the overall progress of Punjab. The e-Procurement System was developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in collaboration with the Federal and Provincial Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) Boards. The ceremony was attended by key officials and stakeholders including SMBR Nabeel Javaid, Additional Chief Secretary Ahmed Raza Sarwar, Planning & Development Secretary Mazhar Sial, PPRA Punjab MD Waqar Azim, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf and DG e-Governance Sajid Latif. Meanwhile,Postgraduate classes for doctors are commencing at district headquarters hospitals in the province on the direction of Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, marking a historic first for Pakistan. Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare, Dr. Jamal Nasir, disclosed this during a meeting with a delegation from the Young Doctors Association, Punjab, led by its president, Dr. Shoaib Niazi on Wednesday. The initiative, undertaken in collaboration with the Pakistan College of Physicians and Surgeons, will offer postgraduate programmes for doctors in Attock, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Mandi Bahauddin, and Jhang. This move aims to extend specialized medical services to less-developed districts of the province. Additionally, the Punjab Health Department has incorporated Hematology into Pathology, introducing post-graduation in clinical Hematology under a central induction policy. The minister highlighted the creation of new positions for hematologist doctors and the operation of blood banks under their supervision.