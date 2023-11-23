Thursday, November 23, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

ECP to release final list of constituencies on Nov 30

ECP to release final list of constituencies on Nov 30
Web Desk
8:40 PM | November 23, 2023
National

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja chaired a meeting to consider the preparations for next year's countrywide elections.

The Election Commission, fully prepared for the upcoming elections, is set to release the final list of constituencies on Nov 30.

Having addressed objections on preliminary constituencies, the Election Commission is currently overseeing the printing of the final election lists at Nadra.

Following consultations with political parties, the Election Commission has approved the code of conduct. The official notification is expected in the coming days.

The general elections are scheduled for Thursday, Feb 8, 2024. 

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1700718830.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023